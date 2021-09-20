Butler County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 20
Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 20, 2021.
|
State
Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|SR 0079
|Raymond Shafer Hwy
|Jackson/ Lancaster
|Crack Sealing M-TH
|SP 03
|North Washington Stockpile
|Washington
|Maint. of Grounds M
|SR 2006
|Mitchell Hill Rd—seg 10-30
|Summit
|Veg. Control/Mowing T
|SP 08
|Stockpile Glad Mills
|Clinton
|Maint. of Grounds W
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 16/00-16/20
|Adams
|Veg. control/mowing TH
|SP 01
|Butler Stockpile
|Butler
|Maint. of Grounds F
|SR 0173
|Main St
|Slippery Rock
|Paving M-F
|SR 3017
|Myoma Rd—seg 20/1662 Myoma Rd—seg 20/1199
|Adams
|
Drain tail ditching M
Drain Tail Ditching T
|SR 3013
|
Ribold Rd—seg 10/1086
Seg—10/3000 Seg –20/0145
|Forward
|
Drain Pipe replace/patch W
Drain Tail Ditching TH Pipe Extension F
|SR 0008
|North Main St. Ext—seg 420-620
|Center
|Crack Seal T-W
|SR 0308
|West Sunbury Rd—seg 10-110
|Center
|Crack Seal Th-F
|SR 0008
|Pittsburgh Rd
|Butler
|Shoulder work M-T
|SR 3011
|Three Degree Rd
|Adams/Forward/Penn
|Shoulder Work W-TH
|SR 3012
|Cruikshank Rd
|Middlesex/Adams/Fwd
|Shoulder work F
|SR 2017
|Silverville Rd
|Buffalo
|Drainage work M-F
|SR 3004
|McCalmont Rd
|Butler
|Patching M-TH
|SR 0528
|Prospect Rd—seg 10/824-10/1229
|Jackson
|Bridge maint. M-F
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.