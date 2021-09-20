Butler County Maintenance Activities for the Week of September 20

​Maintenance Schedule for the week of September 20, 2021.

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 0079 Raymond Shafer Hwy Jackson/ Lancaster Crack Sealing M-TH SP 03 North Washington Stockpile Washington Maint. of Grounds M SR 2006 Mitchell Hill Rd—seg 10-30 Summit Veg. Control/Mowing T SP 08 Stockpile Glad Mills Clinton Maint. of Grounds W SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 16/00-16/20 Adams Veg. control/mowing TH SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds F SR 0173 Main St Slippery Rock Paving M-F SR 3017 Myoma Rd—seg 20/1662 Myoma Rd—seg 20/1199 Adams Drain tail ditching M Drain Tail Ditching T SR 3013 Ribold Rd—seg 10/1086 Seg—10/3000 Seg –20/0145 Forward Drain Pipe replace/patch W Drain Tail Ditching TH Pipe Extension F SR 0008 North Main St. Ext—seg 420-620 Center Crack Seal T-W SR 0308 West Sunbury Rd—seg 10-110 Center Crack Seal Th-F SR 0008 Pittsburgh Rd Butler Shoulder work M-T SR 3011 Three Degree Rd Adams/Forward/Penn Shoulder Work W-TH SR 3012 Cruikshank Rd Middlesex/Adams/Fwd Shoulder work F SR 2017 Silverville Rd Buffalo Drainage work M-F SR 3004 McCalmont Rd Butler Patching M-TH SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 10/824-10/1229 Jackson Bridge maint. M-F

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Butler County Maintenance Office at (724)284-8800.