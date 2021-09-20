Lane Restrictions This Week on I-80 WB/EB in Liberty Township, Montour County
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, for bridge inspections.
On Tuesday, September 21 through Thursday, September 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew, will be performing bridge inspections on the bridges carrying Interstate 80 over the Chillisquaque Creek at mile marker 217, approximately seven miles west of Exit 224 (Danville, Route 54). Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
