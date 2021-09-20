Lane Restrictions This Week on I-80 WB/EB in Liberty Township, Montour County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, for bridge inspections.

On Tuesday, September 21 through Thursday, September 23, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew, will be performing bridge inspections on the bridges carrying Interstate 80 over the Chillisquaque Creek at mile marker 217, approximately seven miles west of Exit 224 (Danville, Route 54). Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

