PennDOT to Install New Stop Sign Configuration at Marticville Road and Red Hill Road in Martic Township, Lancaster County

09/20/2021

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will install a new stop sign configuration on Tuesday, September 21, at the intersection of Marticville Road (Route 324) and Red Hill Road (Route 3019) in Martic Township, Lancaster County. Motorists currently have stop signs on the eastbound and westbound sections of Red Hill Road at the intersection with Marticville Road. The new configuration will include stop signs on Marticville Road in the northbound and southbound directions.

This new stop condition on Marticville Road will be marked by “Stop Ahead” signs with flashing amber lights, as well as flashing red lights on the new stop signs. The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days and the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which time, the flashing lights will be removed. In addition, there will be variable message signs alerting motorists in both directions of the new stop condition on Marticville Road.

