Public Invited to PennDOT Winter Employment Career Fair

Uniontown, PA – Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at one of four Career Fairs that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 is hosting. This is a great opportunity to learn more about current job openings that the Department offers in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties.

PennDOT employees will be available to discuss our Winter Maintenance Program and current open positions in the District. Available positions include: CDL Operators, who must have valid PA CDL Class A or B with the Air Brake Restriction (L) and Manual Transmission (E) lifted; Diesel/Automotive Mechanics, who must have a CDL; Tradesman Helper; Welder; Stock Clerk and Radio Dispatcher/Clerk 1.

Computers will be available, and staff will also be on hand to help interested participants navigate electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities. Interviews and driving skills tests will be given to individuals with their CDL license.

All events will be held from 11 AM to 7 PM at the following PennDOT District 12 Offices:

• Fayette County Office Date: September 28, 2021 Location: 825 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, PA 15401

• Washington County Office Date: September 30, 2021 Location: 170 Route 519, Eighty-Four

• Greene County Office Date: October 5, 2021 Location: 226 Elm Drive, Suite 102, Waynesburg

• Westmoreland County Office Date: October 7, 2021 Location: 144 Donahue Road, Greensburg

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District12. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135 # # #