Route 2040 Lebanon Church Road Improvement Project Begins this Week in West Mifflin

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight roadway improvement work on Lebanon Church Road (Route 2040) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday night, September 22 weather permitting.

Beginning Wednesday night, single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Lebanon Church Road between Camp Hollow Road and Route 885 (Clairton Road) weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through late fall. Crews will conduct concrete roadway patching and drainage improvement work.

Additionally, weekend work will occur. Information on schedules and restrictions will be provided in advance of any weekend work.

Widening, milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, signal upgrades, pavement markings, ADA curb ramp installation, and guide rail updates on Lebanon Church Road between Ceco Drive and Buttermilk Hollow Road are part of this $11.69 million betterment project. The overall project will continue through October of 2022.

Gulisek Construction is the prime contractor.

Please use caution when traveling through the project corridor. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #