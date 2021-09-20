Soap Free Products Aim to Tackle Volatile Organic Compounds or VOC

Soap Free Procyon Includes a 32 oz trigger bottle of Spot & Stain Remover and a 1 gallon refill bottle of Spot & Stain Remover. Plus Manufacturing has been providing environmentally safer cleaning products for almost 4 decades.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soap Free Procyon is fighting back against the VOCs or volatile organic compounds found in common products using their green cleaning products. These premium products use only safe ingredients and consider the health of customers and the environment a top priority. Free of the VOCs you’ll find in other brands, you can rest easy knowing you and your family are safe.

Studies around VOCs indicate they can cause asthma in young children and worsen symptoms for adults. In addition to the long-term health side effects, these chemicals can also irritate the eyes, skin, nose, and lungs. VOCs are organic compounds emitted from certain solids or liquids such as petroleum and paint thinner.

While they often occur in industrial chemical products like hydraulic fluid or pool chlorine, you can also find them in everyday household objects like aerosol sprays, disinfectants, surface cleaners, pesticides, glue, and air fresheners. When these harmful chemicals spread throughout your home, it is bad for the health of your family and the environment. Check for a certified green cleaning label on your favorite brands before bringing them home.

If you must use VOCs in your home, you should try to limit your exposure. There are some proactive steps you can take to curb the effects of the pollutants. Good ventilation when using products with VOCs is crucial. Make sure there is a plentiful amount of airflow when there is a possibility VOCs are emitted. Some other safety tips are never to mix household cleaning products unless the label directs you. Also, store products contain VOCs in a safe space out of reach of any pets or children. The Environmental Protection Agency is a great resource for learning how to protect yourself from VOCs.

The easiest way to protect you and your family from VOCs is to start buying green cleaning products. Plus Manufacturing, Inc., proud maker of the Soap Free Procyon line of safe and environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions, is dedicated to eliminating the use of chemical pollutants in cleaning supplies. All the products in this line are free of VOCs and are hypoallergenic, non-toxic, and biodegradable. The green cleaning certification on our products will tell you that your family and the environment are protected. Learn more about our VOC free products here.

One of Soap Free Procyon’s flagship products, the Spot & Stain Remover, has been tested and certified to have no VOC’s, and is odor-free, Asthma and Allergy Approved.

Protecting your family and the environment from harmful VOCs is critical but it does not have to be hard. If you want to learn more about them the EPA’s website has a wealth of information and studies. These resources and studies include information on the effects of VOCs on indoor air quality. The EPA website also includes links to cleaning resources, like Soap Free Procyon, that you can use worry-free.