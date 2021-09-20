Join RMCC and Khadijah Adams in Taking Your Support of Social Equity and Inclusion in Cannabis to the Next Level
Rocky Mountain Cannabis Consulting (RMCC) and Khadijah Adams partner to provide free education to cannabis social equity entrepreneurs and licensees
Khadijah Adams' sponsorship into the RMCC incubator and certification program is supporting the coaching of current and incoming social equity students”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rocky Mountain Cannabis Consulting (RMCC) and Khadijah Adams partner to provide free education to cannabis social equity entrepreneurs and licensees to give social equity business owners the knowledge and tools they need to build a strong business that can serve as a source of generational wealth for decades to come.
— BriAnne Ramsay
Khadijah Adams’ investment in RMCC’s social equity incubator and certification program sustains our joint effort to provide in-depth knowledge of compliant operational workflows, exhaustive training in every aspect of running a successful cannabis business, and expert coaching and mentorship.
Khadijah Adams, LLC became RMCC’s first ancillary partner to extend her philanthropic dedication to raising up those disproportionately harmed by cannabis prohibition beyond the significant time and effort she lends by making a generous donation to RMCC's social equity incubator and certification program. Khadijah Adams’ generous donation provides 11 students access to hundreds of hours of compliance education and training with coaching and mentorship from RMCC leadership.
As a sponsor of RMCC’s social equity incubator and certification program, Khadijah’s investment serves to provide social equity applicants with the knowledge, education, support, coaching, and mentorship they need to succeed.
When Khadijah Adams was shopping around for compliance training to support her social equity license holder in Denver, Colorado, RMCC was at the top of her list.
The scope of RMCC’s training, designed to teach an operator to build and scale their operation with infrastructure and training, was the only program she found that taught how to keep a licensed business in compliance with state requirements once established. When RMCC’s 100-hour social equity incubator and certification program is compared to the state of Colorado's responsible vendor training program requirements of only 2 hours of classroom time, it is plain to see adequate cannabis operations and compliance training is not easily accessible.
To date, RMCC has invested $80,000 in their social equity incubator program as students are learning how to:
● Audit their operations and conduct advanced METRC audits for clean-ups.
● Train others on how to build an efficient auditing department.
● Implement infrastructure knowledge by developing and executing compliance operations infrastructure across the supply chain.
RMCC provides compliant operational frameworks to scale and standardize cannabis businesses based on 30+ years of cannabis supply-chain and technology operational experience and training. The women at RMCC are on a mission to decrease labor costs and the risk of compounding errors in order to guide cannabis business owners and the wider cannabis community to long-lasting success.
RMCC and Khadijah Adams share a determination to see this industry succeed. Every successful industry is defined by who can thrive within its ranks. Join Khadijah Adams in sponsoring RMCC’s social equity incubator and certification program. Your sponsorship will support the coaching of current students and sponsor incoming social equity students.
Operating in all legal cannabis states since 2018, RMCC has standardized and scaled cannabis businesses compliantly by accelerating operational infrastructure through custom playbook development, hands-on training, and continuous validation of record retention with a suite of services:
● Comprehensive Operational Launch Package
● State Regulatory Matrices
● 45+ Hours of Self-Led Online Training Courses
● 100+ Hour Compliance Operations Certification Program
● Operational and Compliance SOPs and Playbooks
● Social Equity Incubator Program
● Licensing Support and Consultation
Khadijah Adams, LLC
Khadijah Adams, LLC dba "Girl Get That Money" is a business empowerment coaching and consultancy firm. Our goal is to empower women in business by providing them with the resources and tools they need to help them reach their goals. Our mission is to help women design and execute a plan of action that helps them gain clarity, set new goals, and align with their vision.
Training Team
Rocky Mountain Cannabis Consulting
+1 720-996-0625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn