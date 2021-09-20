Submit Release
William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Dividend

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCPNK:SADL)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”) (OTCPNK:SADL), a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting of the Board on September 15, 2021, declared a dividend of $1.15 per share of its Common Stock which will be payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2021.

About Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for Pre K–12. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in school and throughout life.







