Leading Tech Solution Provider ITsavvy on Crain’s List of Largest Privately Held Companies for 12th Year

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that, for the 12th year in a row, it has been named to Crain’s List of the Largest Privately Held Companies in the Chicago area—moving up eight places in the last year alone.

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi attributes the company’s continued growth to factors that include a strong client base, outstanding personnel, and a suite of technology solutions that deliver on the promise of digital transformation. “Above all, our drive to provide outstanding client service has been the key to our growth,” Gandhi said. “Our clients look to us to help them accelerate time to value in delivering their business outcomes.”

Crain's exclusive ranking of the Largest Privately Held Companies is based on 2020 revenue. The list is widely considered the best resource for determining the financial strength and success of a privately held company. It also includes other information such as employee count, top executives and additional analyses of industries and companies.

In addition to the City of Chicago; the list considers firms in the following Greater Chicago counties: Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry and Will.

“We are grateful for this recognition,” Gandhi added. “Crain’s is a valuable publication with an excellent reputation in the business community.”

