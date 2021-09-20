CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE REALTOR® DOUG DUNCAN EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION
There’s no better Realtor® to help our Military families navigate their next home purchase than me!”CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE , USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doug Duncan is a dedicated, hard-working, and passionate Real Estate Agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Doug is also a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Arizona Global Campus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management and an Associate of Arts in Supply Chain Management from Coastline Community College. He also holds his Tennessee Real Estate License and has 3 children: Bryce, Kaden, and Harper.
Doug says, “I obtained my MRP Certification because I wanted to continue to Serve Those That Serve. After a career in combat, I retired from the military as a First Sergeant on the 20th anniversary of September 11th, 2021. My Real Estate brand is ‘Combat to Contract,’ and I can’t think of a better one to describe who I truly am.”
Doug is a native of Williston, South Carolina, where he entered the South Carolina Army National Guard in 1996. He attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Lee, Virginia, being awarded the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) of 92Y (Unit Supply Specialist). While serving with the South Carolina Army National Guard, Doug deployed to Honduras, Central America, in support of the Hurricane Mitch relief efforts in 1999 as the Unit Armorer.
Since his first assignment on active duty, Doug distinguished himself as a Logistician in a variety of challenging assignments, in both the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside Continental United States Overseas (OCONUS) units.
July 2000 to April 2002, Doug was assigned as the Supply Specialist of 183rd Maintenance Co., 68th Corps Support, Fort Carson, Colorado, where he deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia, in 2001, in support of Operation Panther Sentry during the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
April 2002 to November 2003, Doug was assigned as the Supply Sergeant of 286th Signal Co., 11th Air Defense Artillery, Fort Bliss, Texas, where he deployed to Ali Al Salem, Kuwait, during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2003, building up to the invasion of Iraq.
November 2003 to February 2006, he was assigned as the Supply Sergeant of the Middle East School where Arabic was taught to military Linguists and Delta Co., 229th Military Intelligence, Presidio of Monterey, and Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, California.
February 2006 to February 2012, Doug was assigned as the Supply Sergeant of Charlie Co. and Property Book Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) to Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom IV, VI and VII in support of Special Operations Task Force-Central.
February 2012 to December 2015, he was assigned as the Property Book Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) and Deputy Chief of Staff G-4 Systems Management Division NCOIC for Headquarters Company, United States Army Special Operations Command (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where his team oversaw logistical operations for the entire U.S. Army Special Operations.
December 2015 to February 2018, Doug was assigned as the Brigade Equal Opportunity Advisor for the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he managed a Diversity & Inclusion program for 3,300 Soldiers.
February 2018 to June 2018, he served as an S-3 Operations NCO in the Group Support Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), where he deployed to Turkey in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) in 2018 to retrograde all equipment out of the country and back to Kuwait.
June 2018 to November 2019, Doug served as the First Sergeant for Headquarters Company, Group Support Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) where he deployed to Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR).
November 2019, until his official retirement, Doug served as the Program Manager for the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Special Operation Forces Enabler Integration Course, where he oversaw training for new Special Operation Soldiers.
Doug’s military education includes the Senior Leaders Course, Advanced Leaders Course, Basic Leaders Course, Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education Course, Commander/First Sergeant Orientation Course, Equal Opportunity Advisors Course, Battle Staff Non-Commissioned Officer’s Course, Support Operations Course (Phase I and II), Joint Logistics Course, Manpower and Force Management Course, Contracting Officer Representative Course, Property Book Unit Supply Enhance Prime Property Book Officer (PBO) Course, Airborne Course, Hazmat Certification Course, Physical Security Course, Unit Armorers Course, and Combat Lifesavers Course.
Doug’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with the fourth oak leaf cluster), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (with the fourth oak leaf cluster), Army Achievement Medal (with the fourth oak leaf cluster), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Commendation (with the second oak leaf cluster), Army Good Conduct Medal (with the seventh knot), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal (with the fourth campaign star), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (with Numeral 3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.
Doug is also a recipient of the Honorable Order of Saint Martin Award and is therefore recognized as one of the very best to lead Quartermaster Soldiers. In addition, he is also a member of the International Society of Logistics and holds credentials of Demonstrated Logistician.
As a battle-tested combat veteran, Doug understands the hardships of a military lifestyle. "There’s no better Realtor® to help our military families navigate their next home purchase than me!"
