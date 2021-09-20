Submit Release
$80,000 Mississippi Match 5 Ticket Remains Unclaimed

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots continue to climb

JACKSON, MISS. – There’s an $80,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot waiting for its rightful ticketholder to show up to the Mississippi Lottery headquarters to claim it and give it a new home. The ticket was purchased for the Thursday, Sept. 16, drawing.

The winning numbers from that evening were 4-11-21-23-31. The ticket was sold at Express Way 2 at 1810 Delaware Ave, McComb. The player has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing is now an estimated $472 million. Tomorrow’s Mega Millions® jackpot is currently an estimated $432 million, and Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $55,000. 

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have been rolling since June. Monday’s Powerball drawing will be the 35th roll for this drawing. Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be the 30th roll for this drawing.

###

