ProNavigator Selected as a Finalist for Best Service Provider – InsurTech in the Insurance Business Canada Awards 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- ProNavigator, the insurance industry’s only purpose-built knowledge management system provider, has been selected as a Finalist for Best Service Provider – InsurTech in the sixth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards, the leading independent awards event for the insurance profession in Canada.
Presented by Insurance Business, the Insurance Business Canada Awards recognizes insurance professionals and organizations for their outstanding achievements, best practices, and leadership in the insurance profession over the past 12 months. The Best Service Provider – InsurTech award recognizes those companies and solutions that add the most value to the business of insurance professionals, allows insurance professionals to maximize their business, and help clients achieve their goals.
“ProNavigator's AI-powered knowledge management system, Sage, is designed by and for insurance professionals to help drive growth, reduce operating costs, and supercharge productivity by making access to all supported underwriting resources quick, easy, and accurate,” says Joseph D’Souza, CEO, ProNavigator. “It is an honor to be named a finalist in the Insurance Business Canada Awards, and this recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment of making the insurance industry better for everyone.”
Sage connects insurance professionals with exactly the information they need when they need it. Using natural language understanding models, Sage’s machine learning is trained on specific insurance knowledge, so it understands the types of queries front-line insurance professionals use and retrieves the right information within seconds. In addition to harnessing best-in-class technology, ProNavigator’s team is comprised of insurance professionals who understand the industry and provide hands-on experience with solution onboarding, training, and support.
Winners of the Insurance Business Canada Awards will be selected by an independent judging panel of industry experts and then revealed at the celebratory virtual awards show happening November 17-18, 2021. The virtual show will also feature live panel discussions with the finalists.
For the full list of finalists or more event information, visit www.ibawards.ca.
Follow ProNavigator on: LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pronavigator), Twitter (https://twitter.com/pronavtech), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pronavtech), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3KArrFPlm0Tx5mlwXTF1Og).
About ProNavigator
ProNavigator provides a knowledge-sharing platform, Ask Sage, used by some of the largest insurance organizations in North America to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve information to employees’ questions. Learn more about pronavigator.ai.
About Insurance Business:
Insurance Business is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry. Part of the global Insurance Business suite of publications, IB reaches a wide readership in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, USA, Canada and UK. For more information, contact Krissy Salvador (Marketing Manager) at krissy.salvador@keymedia.com.
ProNavigator
+1 443-527-1552
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com