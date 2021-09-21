ENTREPRENEUR KIANA WEBB SHARES NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH THAT ENGENDERS JOYFUL MOMENTS
Joyful Moments Promotes Self Care and Wellness
Health and wellbeing are very important, particularly for women. We don’t get enough time for self, Joyful Moments is an opportunity to escape and take a few moments for us.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joyful Moments, the latest in a slate of product offerings by Kiana Webb, one of the country’s most successful women business and philanthropic leaders, was featured on the WisePause Wellness Virtual Global Experience broadcast as part of its WisePause Lifestyle LIVE Showcase on Saturday, September 18, 2021. As the WisePause LIVE Showcase featured 10 hand-picked beauty, personal, lifestyle and nutraceutical self-care and wellness products designed for women aged 40+, the Joyful Moments box was a perfect fit. The Joyful Moments box comes replete with products that delight all five senses.
— Kiana Webb
Webb currently serves as the CEO of Webb Family Enterprises (WFE), a management company that oversees numerous business ventures through the lens of pursuing parity. Kiana’s strong entrepreneurial spirit has always compelled her to do more for others, yet she remains grounded and focused on the importance of self-care, as well as spiritual and personal growth. These sentiments beautifully underlie the creation and launch of Joyful Moments, a monthly box subscription geared towards personal wellbeing, and most importantly—joy!
“Being a part of WisePause Wellness was a great collaboration for me,” says Webb. “Health and wellbeing are very important, particularly for women. We don’t get enough time for ourselves, and the stress of the pandemic and the state of the world have many of us flustered and frustrated. WisePause’s emphasis is on solutions for women going through a natural phase of their lives—perimenopause and menopause. This is a time when women are at the height of their careers and where stress can take precedence over their lives. They require a respite—and our product provides that respite.
Our box includes items that touch all the senses such as candles, incense, jewelry, QR codes for specially curated playlists, beauty items and more—all products provided by BIPOC women-owned businesses. My mom’s favorite bible verse is ‘Make a joyful noise until the Lord.’ That’s how I want to live and what inspired me to create Joyful Moments. We need to live our lives from a place of joy, not depletion. It is my hope that Joyful Moments encourages self-care, self-love, and wellness. And, and course, joy.”
For more information or to purchase a Joyful Moments subscription box, please visit www.kianawebb.com.
About Joyful Moments:
Joyful Moments is a monthly positive affirmation subscription box service.
The Joyful Moments Box service provides you with an automated way to receive a box full of items that will inspire your relaxation and intention. These carefully curated boxes will come with a guide full of relaxation tips and meditation techniques that you can put into practice—these can be as short as 30-seconds or an experience as long as you wish.
The Joyful Moments box subscription thoughtfully includes products from entrepreneurs and women-owned companies. Subscribers are already sharing their excitement for this month's box, including actor, stand-up comedian, and influencer Lou Lou Gonzalez. "I love all of it," said Gonzalez. "This is a beautiful box! It excited my sense of sight, smell, hearing, and touch. The products prompted me to pause and connect with the earthiness. My J&K bracelet was LOVE - totally me. I'm already excited about the months to come."
Inspired by Kiana Webb, Joyful Moments is an extension of her commitment to reaching her ultimate potential.
About Kiana Webb:
Kiana Webb is an inspirational leader, a motivational speaker, a community philanthropist, and the Chief Executive Officer of Webb Family Enterprises, a management company that oversees numerous business lines through the lens of pursuing parity.
Kiana leads passionately, always striving to attain a higher degree of excellence, with the intention for those around her to reach their ultimate potential. She is an active participant in professional and social organizations. She is an advocate for improving the lives of women, children, and people of color.
Kiana is a proud mother of three phenomenal young human beings who give her lots of practice in Faith, Hope, and Love.
About WisePause Wellness:
WisePause Wellness Virtual Global Experience is an empowered community experience that connects women to the best midlife health information, trusted healthcare professionals, innovative hormonal healing therapies, products and services, and to other women on similar journeys.
Gwendolyn M Priestley/Ginger Campbell
Joyful Moments
+1 323-972-3268
email us here