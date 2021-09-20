Submit Release
Iowa DNR releases name of falling victim fatality at Bellevue State Park

BELLEVUE, Iowa -- Authorities have identified 36-year-old Iris Merfeld, of Zwingle, as the woman involved in the fatal fall at Bellevue State Park this weekend. According to authorities, Merfeld had been visiting an overlook known as Pulpit Rock in Bellevue State Park in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, when she fell an estimated 150 feet from the bluffs to the rocks below. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident. No foul play is believed to be involved. 

The Jackson County Sheriff, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department and Maquoketa Police Department assisted the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with the incident.

Bellevue State Park remains open for visitors.

