Northpointe Bank Raises $23,000 to Fight Human Trafficking at Fueling Freedom Event
Northpointe Bank and The Exodus Road Host Fueling Freedom Event at Peak City Church in Colorado Springs
Northpointe Bank hosted a cocktail event featuring stories from The Exodus Road operatives who partnered with police to liberate girls stuck in sex trafficking.
Human trafficking is a horrific human tragedy that exemplifies the brokenness of this world.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the end of last week, Northpointe Bank hosted an inspirational cocktail event, Fueling Freedom, and raised $23,000 in support of The Exodus Road’s work around the world to bring an end to human trafficking. The bank matched donations from the evening and through the weekend.
— Todd Crane, Northpointe Bank’s Regional Vice President- Retail Lending
“Human trafficking is a horrific human tragedy that exemplifies the brokenness of this world,” said Todd Crane, Northpointe Bank’s Regional Vice President of Retail Lending, Western Region. “After I attended my first gala with The Exodus Road in 2017 and learned that over 40 million people are held in bondage to human trafficking, including adolescent boys and girls, I knew that helping organizations who fight for freedom and rescue would be part of my journey the rest of my life.”
The night featured signature cocktails with unique, freedom-inspired names, food from Garden of the Gods Catering and special speakers including David Zach, the lead-singer for Remedy Drive, and Matt Parker, The Exodus Road’s CEO and co-founder. Zach and Parker shared a story about an undercover operation they did together in Southeast Asia where the team’s efforts helped uncover a hidden alleyway that trafficked young women for sex, including a 16-year-old. The evidence gathered was delivered to trusted, local police partners.
Toward the end of the evening, Zach sang a song from his recently released album, “Imago Amor.” The song, “Blue,” was inspired by a young girl that he and another operative met while working undercover with The Exodus Road. Zach has partnered with the nonprofit since 2013 through financial sponsorships, undercover operations and in many other volunteer roles.
“I will never forget the faces of the young girls I met who were trapped and scared, hoping for a way out. The Exodus Road’s work isn’t easy. They go into the darkest places again and again to acquire the evidence necessary for local agencies to rescue survivors and arrest traffickers; they are all about systemic change for these communities,” Zach said.
After the song, Crane shared a few words about his relationship with The Exodus Road through the years. On a corporate level, Northpointe Bank continually participates as a top sponsor for events. And, on a personal level, Crane volunteers in various capacities with the organization helping further the mission to liberate survivors and stop traffickers. His efforts and the efforts of The Exodus Road as a whole support the work of local nationals in their countries of operation - the U.S., Latin America, the Philippines, Thailand, India and Brazil.
At the end, Crane invited attendees to donate to The Exodus Road. He also informed guests that Northpointe Bank would match any money raised from the event.
One attendee, Dan O’Brien, a loan officer at Northpointe Bank, said: "The Exodus Road is definitive proof that the most difficult work is recognized the least. Northpointe is ardent about bringing attention to both the global tragedy of human trafficking and the hope that The Exodus Road provides victims. The evening was a reflection of those passions, a testament to the power of people willing to work towards common good."
Northpointe Bank hosted the event at Peak City Church. Northpointe clients, partners and employees attended, including loan officers, real estate agents, financial planners, builders, insurance contacts and other business professionals in the Colorado Springs community.
About Northpointe Bank
Northpointe Bank works to be a different kind of bank with our customers at the center of everything we do. We offer innovative and high-value banking products nationwide, including custom-tailored home loans and deposit savings rates that are among the best rates in America. We empower our employees to exceed your expectations and enrich the communities in which we serve. For eight years, Independent Community Bankers of America® has ranked Northpointe Bank as a top-performing bank in the nation out of approximately 5,000 ICBA member banks. Northpointe also earned the number eight best performing bank in the nation according to S&P Global Market Intelligence rankings for 2020. Find out more at https://www.northpointe.com/.
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit strategically and holistically working to end human trafficking. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1500 survivors and the arrests of more than 800 offenders; numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue). The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and Latin America.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/.
