NATIONAL IT PROFESSIONALS DAY SEPTEMBER 21 CELEBRATES THE 12.1 MILLION TECH EMPLOYEES IN THE U.S.

WINNING IN THE DIGITAL AGE: Seven Building Blocks of Successful Digital Transformation By Nitin Seth
Digital age enterprises need to have a dual mission – to become both ‘customer-centric’ and ‘employee-centric.’ ”NEW YORK, NY, US, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The information technology industry is booming like never before. Despite the pandemic, more than a quarter million jobs were added in IT in 2021, with more than 24,500 in August alone, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Compare these numbers to the fact there were more than 3 million job postings for employees in the U.S. information sector, including professionals in various sub-fields, such as technology manufacturing, internet services and telecommunications, software publishing, and many others.
With IT poised to be a major growth industry, why aren’t these jobs being filled?
“Historically, enterprises have talked about being customer-centric,” says Nitin Seth, CEO of Incedo Inc., a high-growth technology services firm focused on digital transformation and analytics. Seth, who is an accomplished industry leader with a unique combination of experience as a global manager, entrepreneur, and management consultant, says, “Digital age enterprises need to have a dual mission – to become both ‘customer-centric’ and ‘employee-centric.’ The expectations the new workforce – millennials, technology talent, knowledge workers – has of the organization are also very different from before. Plus, many digital natives have set the bar very high in the matter of employee engagement. This means HR needs to be very creative and purposeful in engaging employees across their life cycle. Conflicting objectives and expectations abound. Knowing how to manage these dualities can be the key to success.”
There is an unanswered dilemma threatening the foundation of business today: how to approach a seemingly unstable world in a constant state of change. Legacy companies throw trillions of dollars at digital technology with a 70 percent failure rate, according to Seth, also a former director of McKinsey’s Global Knowledge Centre in India. Seth says the problem is a VUCA world—Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous. How business leaders can conquer the challenges of this VUCA world and succeed is the topic of Seth’s book, WINNING IN THE DIGITAL AGE: Seven Building Blocks of Successful Digital Transformation.
Seth, who is one of the best-known leaders in the world’s second-largest digital market, has spent his career working on digital transformation across industries and enterprises. By combining his experience and personal research, he was able to test frameworks, as well as common-sense practices, to create the Seven Building Blocks to Digital Transformation success. Among them are:
• The New Rules of Business: building a framework for digital transformation.
• Digital Transformations Across Industries: facing the challenges in wealth management, banking, telecom, product development, life sciences and healthcare.
• The Technological Building Blocks of Transformation: what technology is necessary for digital success.
• The Global Advantage: how fundamental change in global delivery systems can drive innovation and revenue.
• Transforming Your Organization to Win: the new company culture will include knowledge management, innovation, inclusion and a fresh take on human resources.
Status quo is just not possible. “Digital disruption, due to its scale and scope, is too significant to avoid. You will need to make changes in order to adapt and survive,” says Seth. WINNING IN THE DIGITAL AGE brings clarity to this complex and vast topic to help leaders in businesses of every size make better decisions and execute them more effectively. It’s the practical guidebook we need for effective leadership in this digital age.
NITIN SETH is an accomplished industry leader with a unique combination of experience as a global manager, entrepreneur, and management consultant. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Incedo Inc., a high-growth technology services firm focused on digital transformation and analytics. Prior to Incedo, Seth has held several top management positions. In India, he was Chief Operating Officer of Flipkart, India’s largest ECommerce company; Managing Director and Country Head for Fidelity International, where he also led Global Offshore Operations and Business Strategy for Fidelity’s International business; and Director of McKinsey’s Global Knowledge Centre in India, where he developed many new knowledge and analytics-based capabilities that have had far-reaching industry impact.
