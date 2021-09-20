Representative Lopez distributes 200 masks to Bexar County Families

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray

09/18/2021

Leon Valley, Texas - Representative Lopez in partnership with the WellMed Foundation and the San Antonio Food Bank held a mask and food giveaway last Saturday, September 11th in light of children returning back to school. The event kicked off with a live DJ, Texas A&M San Antonio mascot General the Jaguar, and plenty of school supplies, children and adult masks to hand out.

Our generous partners donated over 1000 adult masks, a number of food boxes, and our office proudly contributed child size masks and other resources. As COVID-19 numbers continue to skyrocket and the vaccine remains unavailable to some of the most vulnerable populations in our state, Representative Lopez took the initiative to support his community. Additionally, we were able to assist 30+ families with diapers and baby necessities. We hope to continue this stride in helping our community.

State Representative Ray Lopez stated the following, "First and foremost I want to thank all of our partners and constituents that made this event possible. This giveaway brought smiles to children and a degree of relief to many parents. With the pandemic far from over its an important reminder to ourselves to stay safe.”

The mask and supply drive was held at our district office, 5309 Wurzbach Road. Suite 100-7 Leon Valley, Texas 78238. This event was in conjunction with our continued effort to promote public health safety in our community. We thank our partners Providence Place, Edgewood ISD, Northside ISD, The College of Health Care Professions, and Precise Vascular Sonography. We encourage everyone to follow us on social media to stay up to date with upcoming events.

