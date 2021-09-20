Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on Rep. Armstrong announcement

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement upon the announcement Tuesday of Albuquerque state Rep. Debbie Armstrong that she will not seek another term in the Legislature:

“Representative Armstrong has for years been a strong advocate for the health and wellbeing of every New Mexican, one of the fiercest and most dedicated champions our state has ever had in this all-important issue area. Throughout her distinguished tenure as a legislator, she always put people first – making health insurance affordable for more families, reproductive healthcare accessible to more women and medical cannabis available to more patients, to name only a few of her numerous legislative accomplishments.

“In 2021, Representative Armstrong succeeded in leading the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act through the Legislature, the culmination of a passionate decades-long effort for the representative and countless advocates for dignity in dying throughout our state.

“I know she will continue her efforts to improve the lives of New Mexicans outside the Legislature, but her departure from that body will be a bittersweet occasion, as she has done so much for so many in that honorable role.

“In addition to her meaningful professional work on behalf of New Mexicans, of course, Debbie is also, simply, an incredibly generous and loving and funny person, who I have been honored for so many years to call my dear friend. And as both a friend and colleague I wish her the very best of luck in her future endeavors and many happy years spent with her family and loved ones, and I look forward to continuing to work with her for a brighter future for New Mexico families.”