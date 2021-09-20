Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on Hispanic Heritage Month

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued the following statement in recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins today and runs through October 15:

“Today, I join New Mexicans in recognizing the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, which celebrates the myriad contributions of Hispanic people to every aspect of American life. Whether it be in the sciences, healthcare, technology, business, activism, culture, art, agriculture or sports, this state and this nation are better places to live because of our proud multicultural heritage. I am beyond proud to lead a state where Hispanic culture, families and ways of life contribute to such a strong foundation.

“Every day, the importance of embracing diversity becomes more evident, and it is only through putting in the work to understand our differences that we move forward together through challenging times.

“We know that there is so much more work to do to ensure that Hispanic communities have equitable opportunities for a solid education, a clean and healthy environment to live in, and high-quality medical care, and we are committed to pushing toward that goal today, this month, and in the years to come.”

Declaración del gobierno reconociendo el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

La gobernadora Michelle Lujan Grisham ha emitido el miércoles la siguiente declaración en reconocimiento del Mes Nacional de la Herencia Hispana, que comienza hoy y se extiende hasta el 15 de octubre:

“Hoy, me uno a los nuevomexicanos para reconocer el primer día del Mes de la Herencia Hispana, que celebra las innumerables contribuciones de los hispanos a todos los aspectos de la vida estadounidense. Ya sea en las ciencias, el cuidado de la salud, la tecnología, los negocios, el activismo, la cultura, el arte, la agricultura o los deportes, este estado y esta nación son mejores lugares para vivir gracias a nuestra orgullosa herencia multicultural. Estoy más que orgullosa de liderar un estado en el que la cultura, las familias y las formas de vida hispanas contribuyen a una base tan sólida.

“Cada día se hace más evidente la importancia de abrazar la diversidad, y es solamente trabajando por comprender nuestras diferencias que podremos avanzar juntos en tiempos difíciles.

“Sabemos que hay mucho más trabajo por hacer para asegurar que las comunidades hispanas tengan oportunidades equitativas para una educación sólida, un medioambiente limpio y saludable para vivir y una atención médica de alta calidad, y estamos comprometidos a avanzar hacia ese objetivo hoy, este mes, y en los años venideros.”