Public input meeting Sept. 27 to discuss proposed improvements to Pacific Avenue in Medora

A public input meeting will be held to discuss proposed improvements to Pacific Avenue in Medora on Monday, Sept. 27, at the Medora Community Center from 5 to 7 p.m. MST.

Planned improvements consist of an asphalt mill and overlay of Pacific Avenue from the Andrews Creek Bridge to the Exit 27 overpass structure, installation of new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps in Medora, and removal of an existing culvert located under Pacific Avenue east of Medora near Exit 27.

The meeting will provide the opportunity for public input. Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns. The meeting will utilize an open house format. There will be no formal presentation.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by October 12, 2021, to James Rath, 608 E Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND, 58505-0700 or jrath@nd.gov with “Public Input Meeting - Medora” in the e-mail subject heading.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328‑2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.