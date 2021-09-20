The Fashion Industry Is Staking Its Future in Streetwear and Urbancoolab wants to find the next Virgil

Urbancoolab streetwear platform

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urbancoolab announced today it has officially completed the milestone of executing 100 design projects that pass the Turing test, and that this week it would end its private invite, opening it up to the public. Urbancoolab is a new and innovative way to partake in the streetwear and merchandise game using Artificial Intelligence trained in streetwear, art, and popular culture.

In fact, in the past six months, the company has brought forth a wave of creative talent who have each taken time to build their respective capsule collections with Urbancoolab’s artificial intelligence design machine. These early adopter artists and influencers, including Slick Rick, Kardinal Offishall, Second Generation Wu, Layla Luciano, and Dez Delmar were open to collaborating with AI to test the boundaries of what artificial intelligence can do within fashion and culture.

With over 5,000 hours of machine learning, the artificial intelligence is now equipped with a knowledge base that includes a study of some of the industry’s most prevalent tastemakers and designers. Urbancoolab’s design platform is now publicly available to all who have ever dreamt of one day becoming the entrepreneurial creative director of a fashion brand or professional hustle.

The company stands opposite other startups whose main mission is to capitalize on fast fashion using recycled trends that saturate the marketplace. Urbancoolab, instead, encourages artists and influencers to build according to their unique tastes; regardless of training, professional designation, and personal stories and trends. Creators who choose to use the AI platform successfully side-step the high need for capital investment, design resources, and production limitations, and can launch a streetwear brand from idea to capsule in-store in as little as 10 days and a software fee.

“The creator economy loves merch. Streetwear is pushing merch to a higher design standard. We are making it so easy. If you have an idea or a story, you are already a creative director,” urbancoolab’s co-founder, Idris Mootee shares when asked who can use an Artificial Intelligence Design Platform. “We are building an ecosystem of culture creators who share a like-minded vision of disrupting conventional design codes using technology,” he adds, in reference, to what makes the platform so special. "We want to give everyone with a creative side the ability to create fashion designs, produce their own NFTs, harness the power of artificial intelligence, and democratize fashion and new luxury."

The design process involves open interaction with the machine learning algorithm. Under the creative direction of each artist, visual inspirations are fed into the AI platform and are processed against its conceptual themes. In a mere matter of days, the creative machine named STiCH initiates hundreds of thousands of design iterations until it reaches a sample set it feels hits the intended mark. Once the final brand assets pass through the artist’s approval process, Urbancoolab will translate the design into merch, list them in stores, and make them available for wholesale distribution. All in a little more than 10 days.

“Our Ai works similar to the creative brain and yet far from the same. It means neither the connective structure of convolutional neural networks nor that of deep feedforward neural networks or other deep learning architectures are biologically realistic because the large-scale connectivity of the brain is, to this date, still very unknown. But for design, most of the time it doesn't require that, it only needs a flash of inspiration and a process to pick, select, and combine different elements -- that is something Ai can do and does it well. Our vision is not to replace creative people, but to empower more people to be creative and do design and share their stories.“

Urbancoolab believes that streetwear is more than fashion or new luxury and it is not a subculture. Streetwear represents a democratic approach to fashion but that doesn’t separate it from mainstream values; it represents them. It is a cultural reflection of our current societies. Streetwear is a media business just like social media for everyone to play. With this capability now open to the public, we hope it can create opportunities for many just like YouTube did for its content creators.

About Ubancoolab

Urbancoolab is an Artificial Intelligence design and collaboration platform that allows humans to work with machines to design and produce original streetwear and merchandise creatively and professionally. The machine takes creative input in the form of art, photos, text, art, and music and transforms the inputs into a fashion capsule. Urbancoolab takes care of multiple channels and store listings through on-demand production and fulfillment. The company’s mission is to discover the next generation of streetwear maestros by making it so easy and with minimal investment risk. Anyone can be a designer. http://www.urbancoolab.com