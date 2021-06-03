Urbancoolab Artificial Intelligence Machine's Latest Lab Project Gives New Meaning To Luxury Collaboration

Urbancoolab RxR lookbook

Introducing the AI-Powered “Children of the Machine” Capsule Collection. An Unauthorized & Unofficial Collab between Rick Owens and Raf Simons.

NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urbancoolab is proud to present a conceptual collection that blends the imaginative design styles of Rick Owens and Raf Simons. The thematic capsule unlocks an imaginative realm in which these living legends co-create a line through the power of artificial intelligence.

In each of the respective; fashion, luxury goods and sneaker industry’s, cross collaboration is no longer reserved for special one-off projects, but is seen more as a common, everyday occurrence. Urbancoolab’s goal is to shake up the scene with a concept that reminds us what true creative collaboration meant. Much more than two logos slapped together—even in creative ways—the fashion tech company believes the basis of a true stylistic collaboration occurs when two or more design philosophies are blended together in a hyper-focused, yet distinct way.

Urbancoolab’s machine learning algorithm spent the last few months learning the intricate nuances of two of the industry’s most daring design mavericks in Rick Owens and Raf Simons. Owens a.k.a “The Lord of Darkness" has made a name for himself through genderless shapes and goth-like aesthetics, while Simons finds a balance playing with Post-Punk and Neo-Modernism design sensitivities. Urbancoolab thought to forge a collection that amalgamates both design styles through the prism of its cutting-edge AI machine. The foundational blueprint included juxtaposing Simons’ graphic intensity and counter-cultural symbolism against Owens’ gender-neutral silhouettes, resulting in a capsule that pushes the boundaries of sartorial gratification, while the laying the groundwork of what future collaborations can look like.

“With any collaboration, it is essential that a meaningful cultural exchange takes place between each party, which is difficult to do. Fashion collaborations are a great way to speak to the design and cultural complexities of our modern-day consumer in such a way that appeals to their creative natures. It is an exploratory journey for brands and for consumers; and that is where the excitement lies. On the other hand, designers who have an established way of working can find it hard to mesh creative beliefs with other designers in the same field. But, with our AI machine acting as the collaborative enabler, that would take away any fiction over potential personality conflicts. With artificial intelligence, it is even interesting for designers to see how machine studies and imagines them. I’d hope to see more fashion collaborations moving away from “Brand Marketing x Customer Access“ to “Culture x Symbols.” — Idris Mootee

Titled Urbancoolab RxR 2021, the collection is a conceptual idea that will not be available for sale at this point. The AI designs consist of some tried-and-true streetwear essentials and eccentric, couture-style pieces that can easily parade down the runways of Paris. The collection is set to make its debut at a virtual fashion show this week.

