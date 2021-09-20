Reminder: Public Meeting/Open House Takes Place This Week for State College Area Connector Study

This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a public meeting/open house on its State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. The purpose of the State College Area Connector Study is to identify existing and projected transportation needs within the study area. The study is being done by PennDOT in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Up-to-date information on the study can be found at www.PennDOT.gov/SCAC. Information on the study site will also be available at the public meeting/open house.

Details are:

• The public meeting/open house will be held on Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23 from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. each day. Information presented will be identical on both dates. Attendees may come to the meeting at any point within the meeting hours.

• The public meeting/open house will be held at the Wyndham Garden – State College, Mountain View Ballroom, 310 Elks Club Road, Boalsburg, PA.

Attendees will be able to sign-in, tour meeting exhibits, meet with the study team to ask questions, and make comments. Written comments from the public regarding the State College Area Connector PEL Study may be submitted by mail to PennDOT District 2-0, Attention: Dean D. Ball, P.E., 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield, PA 16830. Comments may also be submitted by email to deball@pa.gov or online via the study website. All comments on the public meeting materials must be received by October 3, 2021.

At this event, PennDOT will introduce the PEL Study process, present the Range of Alternatives, discuss the screening process and preliminary results, and solicit public comments. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

# # #