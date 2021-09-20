Rescheduled-Road Closure Route 982

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of Route 982 located in Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Route 130 and Tall Pine Road (T827). The closure will begin on Monday, September 27 at 6 a.m. and will open on Friday, October 29 at 4 p.m.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to remove and replace a 48” pipe and replace with a 60” pipe. A marked detour will be in place using Route 130, Route 981, and Route 2021 (Kecksburg Road).

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

