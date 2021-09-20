Presentation on Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project Available to View through Local Public Access Channel

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has partnered with Community Access Media (CAM) – Erie to make the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project presentation available to television viewers.

The presentation, which is a recording of the first 27 minutes of the virtual meeting PennDOT hosted on September 14, will be played three times this week on Spectrum Cable Channel 1021, VNET Fiber TV Channel 2. The presentation can be viewed at 5:30 PM today, 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 21, and 5:30 PM Wednesday, September 22.

It can also be viewed at those times and on-demand anytime through the Apple TV and Roku apps. Additional information on the schedule is available on the CAM Erie website.

Proposed improvements along the central portion of Bayfront Parkway (Route 4034), which includes Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street, focus on upgrades to the pedestrian and bicycles amenities, as well as the traffic needs. The televised presentations include an update on the plans, a summary of the recent peer reviews of the proposed roundabouts and Holland Street pedestrian bridge, as well as the anticipated project timelines and phases.

PennDOT’s northwest region, which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, is continuing to gather public input to refine plans for the project. The current survey requests feedback on concepts developed for the pedestrian bridge at Holland Street and retaining walls at the State Street grade-separated intersection, as well as general comments on the project.

Information and the survey presented at the recent public meetings is available online at www.BayfrontParkwayProject.com and the Bayfront page at www.penndot/gov/District1, as well as in the Facebook group. Additional information on the project, including the environmental documents, earlier public meetings feedback and presentations, frequently asked questions, and public outreach efforts, continues to be available on the websites.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Tom McClelland, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at thmcclella@pa.gov or 814-678-7081.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

###