FREE TRAINING: Behavioral Threat Assessment

What is school-based behavioral threat assessment?
- Violence prevention strategy recommended by the U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI.
- Multidisciplinary team approach to identify behaviors of concern, assess the level of risk, and provide appropriate interventions.
Comprehensive School Threat Assessment Guidelines (CSTAG TRAINING):
- Consists of 2 levels of training.
- Level 1: 8 eLearning modules, taking approximately 6 hours, to be completed at your convenience asynchronously online. Training window opens on October 4, 2021.
- Level 2: 4-hour Synchronous training to work through practice cases applying the methodology learned in the Level 1 training. October 19th via Zoom from 9:00-1:00.
Who should addend?
- School Resource Officers
- School Administrators
- Law Enforcement Responding to Schools
- School Mental Health Providers/Social Workers/Psychologists
- School Safety Teams
- Juvenile Community Corrections Officers
How to register?
- Contact Karen Barnes, Threat Assessment/Mental Health Officer at the Maine School Safety Center at karen.a.barnes@maine.gov for more information or to be added to the training roster.
- Additional training dates TBA.