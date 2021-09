Missouri Attorney General Prevails in St. Louis County Mask Lawsuit, Motions Filed by County Denied by Court

The Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County over their mask mandate earlier this year and has since obtained a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction. “The people of St. Louis County scored another win as the Court denied the County’s motions to dismiss our case and dissolve the Preliminary Injunction, which remains in place,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “There is no mask mandate in St. Louis County, and I will continue to lead this important fight on behalf of the people of Missouri.” The Attorney General’s Office will continue to pursue discovery in this case. The full order, which was handed down this morning, can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-09-20-stl-county-order.pdf?sfvrsn=b23f6392_2