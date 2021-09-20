Missouri Attorney General Prevails in St. Louis County Mask Lawsuit, Motions Filed by County Denied by Court

Sep 20, 2021, 11:53 AM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced today that his office has prevailed again in its lawsuit against St. Louis County over their mask mandate. The County filed a motion to dismiss the case, a motion to dissolve the preliminary injunction, and a motion to stay discovery, all of which were denied by the Court.