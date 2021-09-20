Shreveport and Lake Charles mayors issue challenge on COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Today, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter announced a friendly competition to see which city’s residents could achieve the highest increase in first dose vaccinations of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday, October 31, 2021.

“We have done our best to protect the lives and livelihoods of our loved ones since the beginning of this pandemic,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “The people of Lake Charles and Shreveport will both be winners at the end of this challenge, because we are equipping our citizens with the tools needed to preserve our future. I am asking you to fight for the city you call home, by getting vaccinated and encouraging your family and friends to do the same.”

“Here in Southwest Louisiana our community has been through a lot since early 2020 when we first began to see positive COVID-19 cases,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “We cannot control the weather, but we can, with the advice of our own personal physicians, control the decisions we make regarding our health. I am happy to accept Mayor Perkins’ challenge as the local physicians I have spoken with continue to speak with a clear, consistent message. I encourage citizens to visit with their trusted physician and take their advice.”

To kick off this challenge, Mayor Perkins will be visiting local Shot for 100 sites on college campuses to encourage college students to get their vaccine and become eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card. More details on those events are forthcoming. Learn more about Shot for 100 here

Each Monday, we will post vaccination progress in Shreveport and Lake Charles on social media, and will announce the winning city soon after the challenge concludes on Sunday, October 31. Follow Mayor Perkins on Facebook Twitter and Instagram ; follow Mayor Hunter on Facebook ; and follow Bring Back Louisiana on Facebook Twitter and Instagram

Each mayor has offered the other a piece of their city’s culinary culture as part of the challenge. Upon conclusion of the challenge in October, the city with the most vaccinations will send its specialty food items to the other city’s mayor. Mayor Perkins will provide stuffed shrimp from Orlandeaux's Café and Southern Maid Donuts, while Mayor Hunter will provide a “Captain’s Platter” from Steamboat Bill’s and tea cakes from Sweets & Treats.