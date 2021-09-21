Great Product & MirnaGreen to Bring First Plant Based Micro RNA to US
Mirnagreen and Great Product announce Strategic Partnership to commercialize revolutionary plant based micro-RNA products in the US
There has never been a better time for innovative Italian and European Companies to embrace the Great Product model as the U.S. markets are experiencing geometric growth”. ”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirnagreen s.r.l., an Italian company that is engaged in development and commercialization of pro-prietary micro-RNA extraction technology and Great Product, Inc. (GP), a US venture development firm that stages Italian and European companies for successful funding and commercialization in the United States, announced a strategic partnership to accelerate financing, commercialization and distribution of Mirnagreen’s products and technologies in the United States. Great Product is proud to welcome another innovative, impactful and valuable company into its US portfolio.
Great Product is one of the most innovative venture development firms in the U.S. and Europe. GP has a unique business model to build, fund and grow Italian and European companies in North American. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for Italian and European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and vast commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. GP’s team is made up of successful entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
Mirnagreen is the world’s leading plant microRNA company. It has unveiled the powerful health-giving properties of these new natural ingredients that are set to revolutionize the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical sectors. Mirnagreen has developed the first food grade technology for the large-scale extraction and purification of plant microRNA and owns exclusive global IP rights relative to their applications and use as natural anti-inflammatory and immunoregulatory agents. By leveraging its unique proprietary assets, Mirnagreen global platform offers wide opportunities for the development of plant microRNA-based solutions through licensing agreements with leaders in the nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and pharmaceutical sectors whose focus is the treatment of inflammatory conditions.
“Mirnagreen is excited to partner with Great Product and the team that Jonathan Ramaci has assembled” said Mr. Roberto Viola, CEO and President of Mirnagreen. Mr. Viola added, “Since 2020 the immunity products are growing at double, if not triple-digit rates. It’s a great time to be in this business and the US market is one of the largest and most promising for Mirnagreen ”.
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds, “Working closely with Roberto Viola and his team at Mirnagreen is a true honor. Mr. Viola is a fine scientist and a vibrant leader who is revolutionizing the nutraceutical industry. Mirnagreen, is the perfect example of the type of business opportunities Great Product is sourcing and bringing to the US. We are excited about the immediate impact we can have on their growth and commercialization in the USA”. Mr. Ramaci further added that, “Our fund targets the best Italian innovations. There has never been a better time for innovative Italian and European Companies to embrace the Great Product model as the U.S. medical technology, renewable energy and communication technology markets are experiencing geometric growth”.
About Mirnagreen
Mirnagreen is a science-based company and a global leader in the field of plant microRNAs, natural molecules with highly beneficial effects on human and animal health. Based in Bolzano, Mirnagreen is the only company in the world capable of carrying out sustainable and large-scale extraction of mi-croRNAs from plants and holds exclusive usage rights for this process at an international level. Through an innovative proprietary tech platform, Mirnagreen supplies products and applications for the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical sectors as well as treatment solutions based on natural mi-croRNAs.
Learn more at https://www.mirnagreen.com/
About Great Product, Inc.
Great Product (GP) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the best Italian and European companies, and successfully nurture, fund and commercialize them in North America. GP’s partners are experts in their respective fields from finance, pharma, government, energy, healthcare, intellectual property, sales, marketing and entrepreneurial ventures. They have started and scaled multiple businesses. This expertise is brought to every partner company of Great Product. GP’s has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, Rome, Italy and Milan, Italy.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
Jane Cavalier
Brightmark Consulting
+1 203-858-3801
MirnaGreen Overview