Fictional NYPD Detective Toni Santiago chases down a serial murderer in, "THE SONS OF MOUNT CARMEL"
An unrelenting Latina NYPD Detective will not let anyone block her from getting to the truth!
A riveting, gritty story, truly realistic that will have you on the edge of your seat— literally.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SYNOPSIS: The secret Father Manny Gonzalez, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, kept for over twenty years had clearly caught up with him when he is found shot dead in his South Bronx church rectory. His childhood friend, Lieutenant Ryan Condon, commander of the NYPD Bronx Homicide Squad seems determined to have the priest’s killer apprehended.
— Amdream
Except, the stakes are raised when the unrelenting Latina detective assigned to investigate the priest’s murder (Toni Santiago) begins to suspect the lieutenant’s involvement.
“The Sons of Mount Carmel” explores a number of themes: faith, unrequited love, infidelity, retribution, forgiveness, mental illness, and the conflict over whether or not to abort a child that is the consequence of rape.
SAMPLE REVIEWS
Thrilling, suspenseful!
5 – STARS
I was in suspense from beginning to end and could not put this book down. This is by far one of the best crime novels that I have ever read and I look forward to another from this author as soon as possible!
Exceptionally good first novel!
5 - STARS
Alvarez, a former New York City police detective, weaves a gripping story that resolves the mysteries of several murders, including a very old one, without getting mired down in procedures. As you'd expect, he's got the "cop stuff" nailed. But "Sons" is more about the impact of crime and investigation on the people touched and, in some cases, destroyed by events. There are very few cliches in the characters he artfully draws. The story and the skill with which Alvarez tells it will assure you that when he was on the job in real life, he cared a great deal about the people whose paths crossed his for good or ill. Great read.
Eloquently written!
5 - STARS
Eloquently written! The writer's keen ability to keep the reader engaged and on edge in each chapter. The characters' vulnerability and strength were displayed throughout the plot. Worth sharing!!
Welcome to the NYPD and South Bronx
5 - STARS
A riveting, gritty story, truly realistic that will have you on the edge of your seat— literally. R. Jay Alvarez knows suspense, police work, and good writing. More realistic than detective novels written by novices, more interesting than tv dramas. You will want to read to the end and will not be able to put it down.
Great Read!
5 – STARS
This is a truly intriguing story that keeps your interest with a totally unexpected ending. Well written with several twists and turns that keep you coming back for more. Just when you think you've got it figured out, an unanticipated event occurs. Authentic and compelling, it’s a difficult book to put down. So I would recommend that you pick it up!
R. Jay Alvarez
RWS Productions
email us here