Aeronet Worldwide Announces Opening of Ontario Station
Aeronet ventures into California’s Inland Empire.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of its expansion in the state of Texas, Aeronet Worldwide opened a new location in California – the seventh in that state. The 187,000-square foot facility will provide logistics services for the rapidly expanding Inland Empire market, which includes the vast counties of San Bernardino and Riverside. This new station is located in the city of Rialto, 13 miles from Ontario International Airport (ONT).
It is led by General Manager Jared Whitefield. A native of Northampton, England, Mr. Whitefield was previously at Aeronet from 2003-2010. Working at their Phoenix station, he was engaged in Operations and Business Development roles, before eventually becoming General Manager. In 2010, Mr. Whitefield stepped away from Aeronet to enlist in the U.S. Navy. He was deployed twice to the Middle East, then spent seven years training personnel in the Navy’s elite Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) school, specializing in non-conventional assisted recovery. During his tenure, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and multiple unit awards and citations. Mr. Whitefield is a graduate of Norfolk College of Arts and Technology, and emigrated to the U.S. in 2001.
The opening of Aeronet Ontario brings the total of domestic offices to 23. These offices work in combination with 18 strategic international joint ventures, giving the company true global coverage.
About Aeronet Worldwide:
For nearly 40 years, Aeronet has provided its clients, in a wide array of vertical industries and sectors, with the very best in global logistics solutions. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, there is no shipment too large or complex. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.
