CONTACT: Sgt. Heidi Murphy 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 September 20, 2021

Canaan, NH – On Saturday, September 18, 2021 at approximately 5:40 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle ATV accident in Canaan. The operator, identified as Adam Casale, 42, had been riding his ATV at his residence when he hit some rocks causing him to collide with a parked go-cart. No one witnessed the accident as Casale was alone. Casale was able to call 911 and request assistance even though he sustained serious injuries. Rescue personnel began transporting Casale to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center at approximately 6:22 p.m. for further treatment. Speed is considered to be the main cause of the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

