Michigan EGLE launches Facebook page

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 20, 2021 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 

 

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy launched its new Facebook page this morning.

EGLE Facebook joins Twitter and LinkedIn as avenues to engage Michiganders on EGLE's work to protect the environment and public health. Other ways to engage with EGLE include visiting the department's website and subscribing to the MI Environment publication and/or any of the agency's many bulletin delivery lists.

"EGLE is adding another avenue to reach people, share what our team does and find ways to collaborate. Communication is one of EGLE's five values and Facebook provides us with another opportunity to meet Michigan residents and communities where they are," said Liesl Clark, EGLE director. "The work of EGLE's 1,200 professional public servants often involves a complex mix of science, public policy, and laws and statutes designed to protect Michigan's people and resources. Explaining our work so it is clear and understandable to the 10 million people we serve is the goal of our expanded social media outreach."

EGLE will use the new page to share updates, notices, and information on environmental topics, links to online resources within and outside of EGLE, photos and fun facts on Michigan's natural resources and tips to help Michiganders understand and take ownership of their health and environment.

Michiganders are encouraged to follow the EGLE Facebook page and actively participate by posting comments and photos. The account will adhere to and enforce the State of Michigan social media customer use policy, with light moderation of comments and interactions when necessary.

