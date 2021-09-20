International Akathisia Awareness Day Can Save Lives

Ask your doctor if the drug you're taking can cause akathisia and suicide..

Prescription drugs can cause akathisia even when taken as directed.

Making Akathisia a Household Word

Suicide Can be a Medication Side Effect

Suicide prevention programs should include akathisia info given that when akathisia is accurately diagnosed, actions can be taken to reduce these avoidable deaths.”
— Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September is suicide prevention month and today is International Akathisia Awareness Day because akathisia is a medication-induced disorder that can cause suicidal thoughts and suicide.

“Induced by more than 100 different types of drugs, akathisia can cause a person to experience such intense inner restlessness that the sufferer is driven to violence and/or suicide,” said Wendy Dolin, founder of the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD). “Drugs commonly prescribed for various ailments—such as asthma, high blood pressure, acne, and anxiety—can cause akathisia. Yet healthcare professionals and consumers know little about akathisia.”

Akathisia symptoms can include: insomnia, agitation, inner and outer restlessness, skin-crawling, anxiety, and increased physical movements. Healthcare professionals should discuss the risks and benefits of proposed medications and consumers should obtain informed consent before filling a prescription. It is essential to be aware of all FDA warnings and carefully review patient information leaflets when filling prescriptions.

“MISSD advises that consumers identify a family member or friend to serve as a medication buddy who can help monitor for any unusual changes in behaviors when stopping, starting, or changing dose or type of certain medications,” said Dolin.

The foundation accepts no money from the pharmaceutical industry and provides all MISSD resources for free. This includes three public health videos, an accredited 1-hour online course, educational brochures, and a podcast series called “Akathisia Stories” available on iTunes, Studio C, and the MISSD YouTube channel.

“While many nonprofits spotlight mental health and suicide, they keep akathisia in the dark,” said Dolin. This unacceptable failure may be due to their strong financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. Suicide prevention programs should include akathisia info given that when akathisia is accurately diagnosed, actions can be taken to reduce these avoidable deaths.”

Wendy Dolin
MISSD
+1 847-910-2346
email us here

What Does Akathisia Look Like?

You just read:

International Akathisia Awareness Day Can Save Lives

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Wendy Dolin
MISSD
+1 847-910-2346
Company/Organization
MISSD
P.O. Box 10107
Chicago, Illinois, 60611
United States
+1 703-380-5466
Visit Newsroom
About

The Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) is a unique 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the memory of Stewart and other victims of akathisia by raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of akathisia. MISSD aims to ensure that people suffering from akathisia's symptoms are accurately diagnosed so that needless deaths are prevented. A website, educational materials and support of conferences helps raise awareness and knowledge of akathisia and medication-induced suicides. It's important to note that MISSD is not anti-drug and recognizes that prescription drugs can be positive and life-saving for many individuals. We are for truth in disclosure, honesty in reporting and legitimate drug trials.

MISSD

More From This Author
International Akathisia Awareness Day Can Save Lives
Ad Campaign Increases Awareness of Akathisia to Save Lives
Mental Health Awareness Month Spotlights Akathisia
View All Stories From This Author