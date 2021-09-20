International Akathisia Awareness Day Can Save Lives

Prescription drugs can cause akathisia even when taken as directed. Making Akathisia a Household Word

Suicide Can be a Medication Side Effect

Suicide prevention programs should include akathisia info given that when akathisia is accurately diagnosed, actions can be taken to reduce these avoidable deaths.” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September is suicide prevention month and today is International Akathisia Awareness Day because akathisia is a medication-induced disorder that can cause suicidal thoughts and suicide.

“Induced by more than 100 different types of drugs, akathisia can cause a person to experience such intense inner restlessness that the sufferer is driven to violence and/or suicide,” said Wendy Dolin, founder of the Medication-Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD). “Drugs commonly prescribed for various ailments—such as asthma, high blood pressure, acne, and anxiety—can cause akathisia. Yet healthcare professionals and consumers know little about akathisia.”

Akathisia symptoms can include: insomnia, agitation, inner and outer restlessness, skin-crawling, anxiety, and increased physical movements. Healthcare professionals should discuss the risks and benefits of proposed medications and consumers should obtain informed consent before filling a prescription. It is essential to be aware of all FDA warnings and carefully review patient information leaflets when filling prescriptions.

“MISSD advises that consumers identify a family member or friend to serve as a medication buddy who can help monitor for any unusual changes in behaviors when stopping, starting, or changing dose or type of certain medications,” said Dolin.

The foundation accepts no money from the pharmaceutical industry and provides all MISSD resources for free. This includes three public health videos, an accredited 1-hour online course, educational brochures, and a podcast series called “Akathisia Stories” available on iTunes, Studio C, and the MISSD YouTube channel.

“While many nonprofits spotlight mental health and suicide, they keep akathisia in the dark,” said Dolin. This unacceptable failure may be due to their strong financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry. Suicide prevention programs should include akathisia info given that when akathisia is accurately diagnosed, actions can be taken to reduce these avoidable deaths.”

What Does Akathisia Look Like?