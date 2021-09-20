Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Announce Farm to Table Task Force

AMES, Iowa (Sept. 20, 2021) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Vice President John Lawrence today announced members appointed to the Farm to Table Task Force.

During the 2021 Iowa legislative session, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach were directed to establish and co-chair the Farm to Table task force to identify strategies that will improve the farm to table supply chain, making it easier for farmers to access markets and sell their products.

“As Secretary of Agriculture, one of my top priorities is helping to develop and grow markets for Iowa producers. Strengthening our local and regional food systems is a key component of that,” said Secretary Naig. “I’m looking forward to working with our partners at Iowa State and members of the task force to identify the challenges and opportunities within our supply chain.”

“The local foods sector has grown dramatically over the past decade,” said Lawrence. “This task force of sector leaders seeks to identify existing barriers and opportunities to strengthen the farm-to-table supply chain for farmers and buyers.”

The task force is charged with understanding and recommending how institutional purchasers, including schools, may procure food derived from local or regional producers and processors; including meat, dairy, eggs, fruits and vegetables, nuts and honey. Additionally, the task force will review existing practices and recommend ways to improve direct-to-consumer transactions, donation efforts and nutrition programs.

Secretary Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

John Lawrence, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach

Jan Libbey, One Step and a Time Gardens

Bob Howard, Country View Dairy

Corinne Rowe, Rowe’s Red Cows

Penny Brown Huber, Prairie Rivers of Iowa

Darrell Goering, Milo Locker

Steve Winders, Loffredo Fresh Produce

Jason Grimm, Iowa Valley RC&D; Grimm Family Farm

Kelly Foss, Des Moines Farmers Market

David Smigo, Cornell College Dining; Bon Appetit

Ellen Walsh-Rosmann, Harlan CSD Food Service; Farm Table Delivery

Matt Unger, Des Moines Area Religious Council

Aaron Lehman, Iowa Farmers Union

The task force will prepare a report and submit its findings to the Iowa Legislature by Dec. 10, 2021.

The Farm to Table Task Force will hold its first meeting on Monday, Sept. 27. This meeting is open to the public and offered in a hybrid setting.

WHAT: Farm to Table Task Force

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

TIME: 1:00 pm

WHERE: Iowa State Research Park: 1805 Collaboration Pl, Ames, IA 50010

Or register for zoom: https://iastate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwodempqDkqHNTV5nUX2YNtJn9_eVhCdCEm

For information about the task force and initiative, contact Colin Tadlock, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at colin.tadlock@iowaagriculture.gov or Courtney Long, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Food Systems Program Manager at court7@iastate.edu.