Mondo.NYC and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Partner for Sixth Year
Jimmie Allen, ACM New Male Artist of the Year 2021
JoJo, GRAMMY Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter
Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music, TikTok
Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO, Recording Industry Association of America
Programming to feature Ole Obermann, VP/Head of Music, TikTok, ACM-winner Jimmie Allen, Platinum recording artist JoJo, RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier
The Agenda for October 13 is below with additional speakers to be announced (all times ET):
3:00 – 4:00 pm Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in About an Hour
Akey group of Washington policymakers and advocates discuss the most relevant issues to the music industry in the coming year, including what to expect from Congress and the Biden Administration as the music industry continues to adapt to a world reshaped by COVID. This year’s speakers are:
Kris Ahrend, CEO, The Mechanical Licensing Collective
Dayna Frank CEO, First Avenue Productions; Board President & Co-Founder, NIVA
Joshua P. Friedlander, SVP Research & Economics, RIAA
Keith Kupferschmid, CEO, Copyright Alliance
John Riley, Assistant General Counsel, U.S. Copyright Office
Jamie Simpson, Subcommittee Chief Counsel, House Judiciary Committee
4:30 – 5:15 pm A Conversation with JoJo – Striving for Wellness in Difficult Times
GRAMMY Award-winning singer and songwriter JoJo is joined by entertainment mental wellness specialist and Onsite’s Owner and Executive Chair, Miles Adcox, to discuss how addressing mental health has become a priority for her during this challenging time. She’ll talk about how the pandemic has influenced her music, including her new EP Trying Not To Think About It, and the importance of the music industry’s support of mental health and wellness among its artists and professionals.
JoJo, GRAMMY Award-Winning Singer & Songwriter
Miles Adcox, Owner & Executive Chair, Onsite
5:00 – 6:00 pm A Keynote Conversation with Jimmie Allen
Multi-platinum recording artist Jimmie Allen sits down with ACM’s Damon Whiteside and RIAA’s Jackie Jones to talk about being named the ACM Male New Artist of the Year, how he broke into the industry, how things have changed, and how important diversity is to the music community.
Jimmie Allen, ACM New Male Artist of the Year 2021
Damon Whiteside, CEO, Academy of Country Music
Jackie Jones, Vice President, Artist and Industry Relations, RIAA
6:00 – 7:00 pm A Conversation between Ole Obermann, VP/Head of Music, TikTok and Mitch Glazier, CEO of the RIAA
Join Mitch Glazier of RIAA and Ole Obermann, VP and Head of Music for TikTok, for a discussion about artist discovery, new developments and the future of music. TikTok pioneered shorts as an innovative means to connect fans and propel artists. Hear from TikTok’s Head of Music as he talks about the value of music, issues in the industry, and working with labels and artists to help move the industry forward.
Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music, TikTok
Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO, Recording Industry Association of America
“Our annual ‘crash course’ with Mondo.NYC lets us share important updates on policy developments affecting the American music community while taking stock of the health of our industry as a whole,” noted Mitch Glazier, Chairman and CEO of the RIAA. “While music continues to show impressive growth as consumers’ embrace of streaming deepens and labels work to develop new sources of revenue like fitness apps and social media, COVID dislocations are still with us and too many artists, musicians, road crews, and venues are struggling. We have lots of work to do to get every member of the music family back in the studio, on stage, and more than anything on their feet. RIAA is so grateful to the artists, musicians, and leaders participating in this year’s conference and helping to keep these vital conversations moving forward.”
Bobby Haber, Mondo.NYC’s co-founder says, “Once again, the RIAA has put together an extraordinary group of speakers and artists to give our attendees both a broad overview as well as deep insights into what key decision-makers are doing to reinvigorate our industry, respect artists, and build back better and stronger after the devastating past 18 months. The RIAA-hosted artist presence at Mondo gives an invaluable perspective as to why we all do what we do.”
The full Mondo.NYC 2021 music festival and conference runs October 12-15 in venues in New York City and online worldwide. Conference tracks and key panels include the Music & Tech Law Symposium; The New Normal in a Post-COVID World; The Future of Financial Rights; Artist Management; Emerging Global Markets; Live Music Opportunities & Challenges; Career Transitions; Music Creation & Production; Music Supervision; Music Technology; Songwriting & Publishing; Hot New Startups; Streaming; Podcasts & Livestreams; Video Games & Esports; NFTs; and the debut of Mondo.Cannabis; plus need-to-know content collaborations with the Guild of Music Supervisors, SoundExchange, Recording Artists Project at Harvard Law School hosting Pro Bono sessions for emerging artists, AIMP, MMF-US, Women in Music and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).
Four-day passes to all live and virtual events are now available at a discounted rate of up to 22% off through September 30, giving access to all live and virtual events, along with a 35% discount for Mondo 2022. Professional Pre-Registration rates are currently $200 and the Student & Indie rate is $175. Lawyers seeking to earn up to seven (7) CLE credits in New York or California can also register for Mondo’s Music & Tech Law CLE Symposium for $349; a Uniform Certificate of Attendance will be provided for all other jurisdictions, which attendees may submit to their respective state bar associations for CLE review.
All in-person attendees will need to present evidence of COVID vaccination, in addition to compliance with all current NYC, New York State and federal city health guidelines. Venues may limit capacity and/or have minimum age requirements.
Stay tuned for more announcements in the coming weeks. For the most up-to-date info, please visit Mondo.NYC and sign up for the email list.
● Interested in being a Mondo speaker? Click here.
● Media inquiries, please contact here.
● Marketing, sponsorship, partnership, and business opportunities, please contact Bobby Haber bobby@mondo.nyc
# # #
About MONDO.NYC:
MONDO.NYC is an international festival and global business summit of and for music and tech industry insiders and innovators, emerging artists and their fans. Mondo connects fans and creators in a shared mission of empowering artists and advancing ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape. Founded in 2016 by Joanne Abbot Green and Bobby Haber, the event and its year-round content programming have brought together thousands of industry professionals, artists and fans both in-person and online.
About RIAA
The RIAA is the trade organization that supports and promotes the creative and commercial vitality of music labels in the United States, the most vibrant recorded music community in the world. Our membership – which includes several hundred companies, ranging from small-to-medium-sized enterprises to global businesses – creates, manufactures and/or distributes sound recordings. In support of its mission, the RIAA works to protect the intellectual property and First Amendment rights of artists and music labels; conducts consumer, industry, and technical research; and monitors and reviews state and federal laws, regulations, and policies.
Please note all Mondo.NYC 2021 events are subject to change without notice.
Follow us on social media! #mondoNYC
Facebook: @mondofestivalnewyork
Instagram: @mondo.nyc
Twitter: @mondonewyork
LinkedIn: @mondo-nyc
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn