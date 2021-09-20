Workshop to Provide Tips on Using State Library and Archives' Digital Resources

The front door of the Tennessee State Library and Archives (TSLA) isn't located on its building in downtown Nashville - at least not for all Tennesseans. For many patrons, that 'front door' is actually whatever portal they use to access TSLA resources on the Internet.

To make the process of searching its vast collections of online materials easier, TSLA is hosting a free public workshop May 30. The workshop, which will be led by Assistant State Archivist Wayne Moore and TSLA staff members Jessica Short and Genny Carter, will provide hands-on training and helpful tips for sorting through photographs, documents, maps, postcards, film, audio and other original materials of cultural and historical significance. TSLA's online resources include two sets of detailed maps related to the Civil War.

"A major part of the State Library and Archives' mission is to make historical documents as accessible to the public as practical," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "Many of TSLA's resources are already available online - and more are being added all the time. The purpose of this workshop is to provide TSLA patrons and potential patrons will tips for how to navigate our website and find the resources they need."

The workshop, titled "Surveying Tennessee's Digital Resources," will be held in TSLA's auditorium from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. May 30. TSLA's building is located at 403 Seventh Avenue North, directly west of the State Capitol in downtown Nashville. Some free parking is available around the building.

Although the workshop is free and open to the public, reservations are necessary due to seating limitations in the auditorium. To make a reservation, call (615) 741-2764 or e-mail workshop.tsla@tn.gov