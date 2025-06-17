Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Seal, Sen. Southerland, Rep. Atchley, and Rep. Farmer Announce $8,122 in TOP Grant Funding for Sevier County Libraries

June 17, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Jessie Seal, State Sen. Steve Southerland, State Rep. Fred Atchley, and State Rep. Andrew Farmer today announced $8,122 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding for libraries in Sevier County.

Specifically, Anna Porter Public Library will receive $3,878 to help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots. Sevier County Public Library System will also receive $4,244 for assistance in upgrading its Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Public libraries are essential resources in building strong communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “We are grateful to partner with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee General Assembly to enhance the technological offerings available at their local libraries.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and administered by the Secretary of State’s office.

“These grants represent a significant investment in Sevier County’s future,” said Sen. Seal and Sen. Southerland in a joint statement. “We look forward to these funds being used to provide additional resources at our libraries to better address emerging needs within our growing community.”

Tennessee public libraries can use these funds to address unique needs; resources provided through TOP Grants include digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at a library facility.

“Investments in our libraries strengthen communities and help shape our next generation of leaders,” said Rep. Atchley and Rep. Farmer in a joint statement. “This funding will increase access to essential services and ensure citizens remain connected to beneficial resources.”

This year, $291,405 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 54 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/grants-public-libraries.

