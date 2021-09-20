Follow @tnhouser For House District 14 Election Results

Wednesday, August 12 is Election Day in one part of East Tennessee with voters deciding who will be the newest member of the 109th General Assembly. Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants people to know how they can find unofficial results as soon as the polls close.

Voters who reside in Tennessee House District 14, which encompasses the southwestern portion of Knox County, will elect a candidate to replace former Representative Ryan Haynes (R-Knoxville). Haynes resigned on May 27, 2015 to become chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party.

Wednesday’s special primary election has two qualified candidates running as Republicans, and no qualified candidate running as a Democrat.

Preliminary results from the Knox County Election Commission will be available on the Division of Elections’ Tennessee House Republican Twitter account, @tnhouser, after the polls close at 8 p.m. EDT (7 p.m. CDT). The Tennessee House Democrat account, @tnhoused, will remain inactive.

“Ensuring the unofficial results are available via Twitter provides timely information for those interested in the political process,” said Secretary Hargett.

According to state law, election results must be certified by the local county election commission no later than the third Monday following an election.

The House District 14 general election is scheduled for September 29, 2015, which coincides with a City of Knoxville primary election.

