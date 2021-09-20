Elections Officials in Blount, Cannon, Carroll, Cumberland, Gibson and Williamson Counties Recognized for Passing Certification Exam

Secretary of State Tre Hargett would like to congratulate six administrators of elections who passed the state certification exam on Friday, September 25, 2015.

Susan Hughes, Blount County Administrator of Elections

Matt Teply, Cannon County Administrator of Elections

Peg Hamlett, Carroll County Administrator of Elections

Jill Davis, Cumberland County Administrator of Elections

Julieanne Hart, Gibson County Administrator of Elections

Chad Gray, Williamson County Administrator of Elections

“I’m very proud of these six new elections officials. Passing this exam gives Tennesseans confidence those running elections across the state are doing it in accordance with state law,” Secretary Hargett said.

The accomplishment has a financial incentive, which means an administrator cannot be paid less than the certified pay rate for their respective county.

Participants must first complete a training process that covers 40 different topics related to election law.

The exam, which is administered by Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, is a rigorous closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

The Division of Elections graded the exams, which were certified by the State Election Commission on Monday, October 12.