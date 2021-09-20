2016 Presidential Primary and Presidential Delegate Candidates Now Online

On Tuesday, December 1, 2015, Secretary of State Tre Hargett presented a list of presidential primary candidates to the State Election Commission. According to Tennessee Code Annotated §2-5-205, the secretary of state provides a list of candidates determined to be generally advocated or recognized as candidates in national news media throughout the United States.

There is also a list of presidential delegate candidates that have had petitions issued or received by the Division of Elections, which is updated every business day.

All documents are available online at sos.tn.gov/elections.