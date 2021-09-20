Elections Officials in Eight Counties Recognized for Passing Certification Exam

Secretary of State Tre Hargett would like to congratulate eight administrators of elections who passed the state certification exam on Monday, December 14, 2015.

Josh Blanchard, Cocke County Administrator of Elections

Warren Adams, Fayette County Administrator of Elections

Gina Hipsher, Grainger County Administrator of Elections

DeLaina Green, Henry County Administrator of Elections

Cheri Lipford, Johnson County Administrator of Elections

Cinda Tillman, Lauderdale County Administrator of Elections

Andrew Robertson, Marshall County Administrator of Elections

Alex Britt, Weakley County Administrator of Elections

"Certification gives voters even more confidence that administrators across Tennessee are running sound elections according to state law," Secretary Hargett said.

The accomplishment has a financial incentive, which means an administrator cannot be paid less than the certified pay rate for their respective county.

Participants must first complete a training process that covers 40 different topics related to election law.

The exam, which is administered by Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins, is a rigorous closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

The Division of Elections graded the exams, which were certified by the State Election Commission on Monday, January 11.