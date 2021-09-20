Submit Release
Goins Elected Chairman of Election Assistance Commission Board

Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins was recently elected to serve as chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) Standards Board. His term begins on April 29 and will last one year.

Goins, a former state representative, represented the Volunteer State on the board’s nine member Executive Board for the past year. He is serving three two-year terms through the year 2021. He has been Tennessee Coordinator of Elections since 2009.

"Mark's election is not only a well-deserved recognition for his hard work and leadership, but it is also a great honor for our state.  I am confident he will serve with distinction and integrity," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The 110 member EAC is an independent group of state and local election officials created by the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002 to assist states in being HAVA compliant. The EAC also creates voting system guidelines, operates the federal government’s first voting system certification program, maintains the National Voter Registration form as well as many other election related duties.

For more information visit: http://www.eac.gov/about_the_eac/standards_board.aspx

