Library & Archives Distributes Federal Grant Funds to Organizations Throughout Tennessee

The Tennessee State Library & Archives is distributing more than $30,000 worth of federal grant funds to 15 organizations across the state to help preserve important historical records. These funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including purchasing storage equipment such as shelving and boxes, hiring temporary staff for specialized records preservation projects, training archives personnel, or creating digital versions of records.

The funding for the grants comes from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is part of the National Archives. The Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board reviews grant applications to determine which groups receive awards each year.

"When historical records are lost, they are irreplaceable," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "That's why the projects these 15 organizations are undertaking are so important. They are taking steps to ensure the historical treasures in their communities are properly preserved. I commend the work that the grant recipients are doing on behalf of our state's shared history."

The grant recipients are: