Kingsport Public Library to Receive $100,000 Library Construction Grant

The Tennessee State Library & Archives would like to announce the Kingsport Public Library is being awarded a $100,000 library construction grant to renovate its children's area.

Library & Archives staff reviewed the library's application and believes the well-planned project will greatly enhance the library experience for Kingsport's youngest citizens.

"This is an excellent investment in the future of Kingsport. Studies show that children who take an interest in reading have the highest probability of success in later life. These funds will make a great library even better giving the children of Kingsport an outstanding space to discover a life-long love of reading and learning," said Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey (R-Blountville).

The state funds will be used to transform the entire 3,000-square-foot children's area into a nature-themed destination inspired by Bays Mountain Park, a 3,500-acre nature preserve in Kingsport and the largest city-owned park in the state of Tennessee. A new space for a "Read to a Dog" program will be created, as well as a new office for the youth services librarian.

"I am grateful to the Library & Archives for choosing our community to receive this important grant,” added Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport). “Our kids are our greatest asset and this funding will help renovate the entire children’s area of our local library. We look very forward to seeing the results of these worthwhile upgrades.”

"This is money well-spent and I am happy the Library & Archives has chosen to further invest in our area," said Rep. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol). "These renovations will help make our library an even more attractive place for our families to visit on a daily basis."

The Library & Archives prioritizes library construction grant funding for new library construction projects, but residual funds can also be used to modernize some library facilities, like the Kingsport Public Library.

"Many Tennesseans rely on their local libraries as places to read, learn, find jobs or simply access the internet, which are things many of us take for granted," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Investing in the Kingsport Public Library means it will be able to continue serving the community for years to come."