Library and Archives Recognizes Recent Tennessee Archives Institute Graduates

The Tennessee State Library and Archives is proud to recognize eight recent graduates of the Tennessee Archives Institute. The Library and Archives annually hosts the institute, a two-and-a-half day series of workshops on the principles and practices of archival management and records preservation. In order to graduate from the program with a certificate of archival management, archivists must complete three years of training. The institute provides participants with opportunities to interact and exchange ideas with other archivists and records keepers from across the state.

This year's program graduates are:

Anna Laura Bledsoe – Hardeman County Archives

Michael Boniol – Cumberland County Archives

Donna Cox Briggs – Washington County Archives

Angie Georgeff – Unicoi County Public Records Commission

Charmaine Jamieson – Cheatham County Historical & Genealogical Association

David Martin – Tennessee Conference, United Methodist Archives

Wayne Roberts – Jefferson County Archives

Debbie Shaw – Tennessee Association of Museums

This year, the program had 28 participants from archives, libraries and museums from around the state. The institute included sessions on digitization; databases; the Library and Archives map collection; basic care and conservation of historic photographs; and collection access and security.

"The Tennessee Archives Institute is an excellent resource for local government archivists who want to learn new professional skills that can help them better serve the people in their communities," Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "I am pleased that the Library and Archives is able to offer this program, and I congratulate this year's graduates."

The participating archivists learned about document care and preservation from Library and Archives conservators and put their instruction to use in hands-on document cleaning. Participants also benefited from behind-the-scenes tours of the Library and Archives, the McKendree Methodist Archives and the Metro Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk’s records management facility.

“This program provides archivists not only with practical training tips, but also opportunities to compare notes with their counterparts in other communities throughout the state. This allows them to develop a system of best practices that will help them better preserve and maintain the valuable archival records under their care,” said Assistant State Archivist Wayne Moore

The Tennessee Archives Institute is funded by the Secretary of State’s office and a grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is a division of the National Archives.

For more information about the archives development program at the Library and Archives, visit: http://sos.tn.gov/products/tsla/archives-development-program. For specific information about the institute, visit: http://sos.tn.gov/products/tsla/archival-training.