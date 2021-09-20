Move United Launches OnDemand Fitness Program with Support from The Hartford
New digital fitness platform allows individuals with disabilities to enjoy high-quality adaptive fitness classes at home or wherever they are located
We believe that sport makes us more, and OnDemand invites every person with a disability to engage in that process.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move United, the nation’s leading community-based adaptive sports organization, is launching a new digital fitness platform, Move United OnDemand (“OnDemand”), in partnership with The Hartford. OnDemand will offer specialized adaptive sports fitness classes, making training available anytime, from anywhere for individuals with disabilities at all fitness and ability levels.
“This is a first of its kind inclusive fitness platform designed specifically for individuals with disabilities,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “Move United’s OnDemand fitness platform meets the athletes where they are and challenges them, whether they work out seated, need audio cues or recurring instruction. We believe that sport makes us more, and OnDemand invites every person with a disability to engage in that process.”
Starting Sept. 20, youth and adults with disabilities can log into OnDemand to work out with some of the country’s best adaptive fitness instructors who are experts in fitness, disability and adaptations, such as world champions and Team Hartford Athletes Keith Gabel and Megan Blunk.
“As a leading disability insurer, The Hartford has a long-held belief that sports are an important part of recovery following a disabling illness or injury,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Claire Burns. “We are on a mission to increase access to adaptive sports and are pleased to partner with Move United to offer a free, engaging, virtual fitness option in addition to our events and equipment donations.”
OnDemand can supplement an athlete’s in-person workouts or allow athletes who don’t have access to in-person adaptive fitness training to stay healthy and fit. Athletes can select workouts based on needed adaptations, class time, or fitness area of interest.
Users can take classes in Cardio, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, and Stretching and Recovery. More than 35 classes, ranging from 10 to 45 minutes in length, are now available with more content added regularly throughout the fall. The program is provided free of charge thanks to support from The Hartford. In addition, the first 500 registrants will receive a free fit kit that includes workout equipment.
The Hartford has been an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and sponsor of athletes with disabilities for more than 25 years. The Hartford’s Ability Equipped® program launched in 2019 to make adaptive sports and equipment more accessible to youth and adults with disabilities. The program brings to life the company’s belief that people can achieve amazing things with the right team, technology, and support behind them. Since inception, the program has impacted the lives of more than 21,000 people and donated more than 3,000 pieces of adaptive sports equipment.
To learn more, visit www.moveunitedsport.org/ondemand.
