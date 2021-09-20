Roll With It: Annual Regional Bike Challenge 'Biketober' Puts Health Front and Center
Georgia Commute Options’ 9th Annual Biketober encourages metro Atlanta to use biking as a means for caring for mind, body and planet
Biking and greener modes of transportation are not only good for the environment, but also help improve our energy level and outlook, supporting healthier lifestyles.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health is the focus of this year’s regional bike challenge, from caring for our emotional and physical well-being, to taking care of our environment.
— Roz Tucker, GCO’s managing director
October marks the 9th Annual Biketober for the 20- county Metro Atlanta region. Sponsored by Georgia Commute Options (GCO), the month-long event attracts more than 3,000 participants across the metro area to get out and explore our communities on two wheels.
Early-bird registrants (anyone who registers before October 1, 2021) are entered into a drawing for a $1,000 REI gift card. There will be weekly prize giveaways on social media, with a grand prize of an Edison E-bike.
As many of us process a variety of emotions brought on by the ongoing pandemic, GCO believes it’s more important than ever to practice self-care. The organization is encouraging metro Atlantans to put a new spin on mental health and caring for the planet by hopping on a bike and getting active.
“It’s been a challenging 18 months and we all could use a lift,” says Jill Goldberg, GCO’s Marketing Director. “Getting outside and moving is a good way to boost your mood, improve sleep, and help ease stress and anxiety. Whether you’re trying out a bike commute or simply getting outside to enjoy the fall air, Biketober is a great way for everyone to feel good while also doing good for the environment, including our region’s air quality.”
Last year, close to 300 Atlanta-area companies registered teams, and encouraged their employees to bike to work, to school and in their neighborhoods. Participants who registered logged more than 395,000 miles as part of the Biketober initiative. In 2020, the City of Atlanta issued a proclamation officially declaring October as “Biketober Month,” stating that it is a positive contribution to the transportation industry and fosters healthier, physically active lifestyles.
“The COVID-19 pandemic proved that reducing the number of cars on the roads can improve our region’s air quality, making it healthier for everyone to breathe,'' says Roz Tucker, GCO’s managing director. “Biking and greener modes of transportation are not only good for the environment, but also help improve our energy level and outlook, supporting healthier lifestyles.”
The annual Atlanta Bike Challenge is presented by Georgia Commute Options and powered by Love to Ride. Partner organizations include the Atlanta Regional Commission, Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, the American Heart Association, The PATH Foundation, Georgia Bikes and AARP Georgia. To register, visit Biketober.com, enjoy a ride, log the ride on the site or connect a cycling app (Strava or Map My Ride). Earn points, climb the leaderboards and be entered to win prizes!
About Georgia Commute Options
Georgia Commute Options, a program managed by the Atlanta Regional Commission and funded through the Georgia Department of Transportation, works with employers, commuters and schools to encourage drivers who ride alone to make the switch to a commute alternative such as riding transit, teleworking, carpooling, vanpooling, walking and/or biking, with the ultimate goal of reducing congestion and the emissions that contribute to smog pollution. For more information, visit www.GaCommuteOptions.com and follow Georgia Commute Options on
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Get access to cash incentives by logging your clean commute on our website or through the Georgia Commute App, which is available for download via the App Store or Google Play.
