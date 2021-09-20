$8.2 Million Won During Lottery Drawings in August With Another $1.2 Million in Fast Play Winnings; Scratch-Off Winners Claim $14.8 Million

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported nearly $8.2 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during August, highlighted by a Mega Millions match-5 ticket worth $1 million. In addition, Fast Play players won more than $1.2 million, and scratch-off players claimed nearly $14.8 million in cash prizes during August.

Draw-style daily game prizes for August included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,446,480 and Pick 4 winning tickets totaling $3,057,900. Pick 5 prizes totaled $264,125 during the first full month of the game’s launch.

In addition to the million-dollar Powerball winner, one Powerball match-4 + PB ticket won $50,000, with an additional 40 Powerball match-4 prizes totaling $4,000. There was also one Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prize worth $20,000 and 21 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling $10,500. Fifty-three players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $57,466 helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $295,490. Easy 5 prizes totaled $139,959 with an additional $103,235 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.

“More than 25,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $141,176 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $253,698 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 18,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $104,346 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $179,766 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.

In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in August were $8,169,685. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.

“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.

Players of the Lottery’s new instant-win terminal Fast Play games won $1,228,380 in prizes. Fast Play winning tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. A list of current games, prizes, and winnings can be found on the Lottery’s website: www.louisianalottery.com/fast-play.

In addition to $14,761,563 in scratch-off cash prizes paid during August, players also claimed $2,353,129 worth of free-ticket prizes. According to Lottery policy, scratch-off games are closed when all top prizes are claimed, and scratch-off players have 90 days from the official game closure date to redeem a winning ticket. A list of current scratch-off games, prizes remaining and claim deadlines can be found on its website, www.louisianalottery.com/scratch-offs.

All Lottery regional offices as well as its headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge have reopened to the public without the requirement of an appointment; however, masks for all guests are still required until further notice. More information on prize payment options currently available can be found on the Lottery’s website at www.louisianalottery.com/claim.

While actual game performance and the amount of prizes claimed will vary from month to month, the Lottery allocated 56.63% of sales to fund prizes in fiscal year 2021. Approximately 33.2% of sales was transferred to the state treasury for the Minimum Foundation Program that funds K-12 public education in Louisiana. Retailers were paid 5.67% compensation and 4.53% was used to operate the Lottery.

Lottery ticket purchasers are reminded to play responsibly; anyone who may have a gambling problem, or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help. Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age.