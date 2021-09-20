Compass Carbon, LLC announces its latest Improved Forest Management Project

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Carbon, LLC, in collaboration with Carbon Assets 1, LLC, has announced today its latest project located in Highsplint, Kentucky.

The Highsplint Improved Forest Management project is located on 5,200 acres of mountainous forest lands in southeastern Kentucky. The project has received its project ID number and is currently listed on the Climate Action Reserve. The project is planned to generate offset credits for the WCI compliance market.

“We are delighted to expand our Improved Forest Management footprint”, said Brad Upham, a Compass Carbon partner. “This forest consists of a mix of native hard and soft wood tree species and the project will ensure they’re protected for many years to come.”

Compass Carbon, LLC is a carbon sequestration project developer and technology company focused primarily on large-scale, Improved Forest Management projects. Compass partners with clients to develop turn-key carbon sequestration programs that have environmental, social and financial benefits.